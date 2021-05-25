SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 210.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.