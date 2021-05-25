SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

SPYV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. 49,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,622. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

