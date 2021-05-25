SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 334,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 192,327 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 724,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. 91,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

