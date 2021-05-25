SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 52,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

