SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 3.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,815. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

