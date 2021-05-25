Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.18.

SPLK opened at $119.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Splunk by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

