Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.64.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $65.24. 7,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,355. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $1,820,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,349 shares of company stock worth $14,178,942 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit