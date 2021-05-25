Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.64.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $65.24. 7,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,355. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $1,820,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,349 shares of company stock worth $14,178,942 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

