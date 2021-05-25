Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Point LLP boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.1% during the first quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 62,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 39.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 528,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,073,000 after acquiring an additional 149,951 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.8% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $224.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.02. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $226.14.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.