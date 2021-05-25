Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $5.97 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,404,000. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

