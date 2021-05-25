Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $85,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

