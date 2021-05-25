STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $83.20 million and $279,795.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00068719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00963424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.50 or 0.09953970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 67,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.