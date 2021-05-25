Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,277. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

