STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,073. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

