Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

