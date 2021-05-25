Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 715 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $367,316,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $195.55 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.21 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of -150.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

