Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.8% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $239.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

