Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 201 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

