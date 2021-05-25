Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,552,000 after buying an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $185.02 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.04 and its 200-day moving average is $184.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

