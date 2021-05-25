Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 72 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,141,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $262.81 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $183.24 and a one year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

