Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,423 shares of company stock worth $22,641,615. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $501.62 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $244.32 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.