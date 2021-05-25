Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 44 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

