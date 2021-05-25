Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59. 40,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 70,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

