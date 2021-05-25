Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.47% of Sun Communities worth $78,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

SUI stock opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $168.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

