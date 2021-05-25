SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Sells $286,000.00 in Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

Shares of SSY opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the first quarter worth $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

