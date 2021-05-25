Suretly (SUR) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $53,988.29 and approximately $2,278.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00985588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.93 or 0.10144106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00086536 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

