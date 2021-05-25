Swiss National Bank Acquires 19,700 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Trane Technologies worth $152,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after buying an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $182.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

