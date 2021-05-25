Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $171,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $234.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.66 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

