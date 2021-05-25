Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,586 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $165,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 650,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

