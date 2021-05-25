Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $136,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

