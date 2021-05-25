Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,686,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $147,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

