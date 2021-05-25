Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,090. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist began coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,850. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

