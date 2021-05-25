Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 3.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.26. 76,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of -164.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

