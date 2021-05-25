T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,409,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 219,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.25. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.87.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

