Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading Down 29.1% Over Last Week

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $272,624.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

