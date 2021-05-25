Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

TTWO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,655. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.98.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

