Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.89 million-$92.52 million.

NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 881,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.66 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

