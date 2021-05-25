Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.89 million-$92.52 million.

NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 881,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.66 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit