Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.

NASDAQ TH opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

