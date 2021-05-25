Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.61.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $225.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.28 and a 200 day moving average of $188.54. Target has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $228.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.