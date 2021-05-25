Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 4.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) was up 4.3% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 3,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 88,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Specifically, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $853.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.62.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit