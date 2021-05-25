Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 4.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) was up 4.3% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 3,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 88,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Specifically, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $853.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.62.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

