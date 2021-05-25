TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.32. 20,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

