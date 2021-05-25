TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,547. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $351.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.46 and its 200-day moving average is $318.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

