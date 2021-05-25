TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

CSGP traded up $11.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $855.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,705. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $635.00 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $868.31 and its 200-day moving average is $874.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.