TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,080 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,756. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

