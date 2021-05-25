TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $35,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $732,174,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $246,392,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.89. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $138.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

