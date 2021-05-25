Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Down 3%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 11,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 62,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Italia has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

