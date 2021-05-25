Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 345.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Teleflex worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $403.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

