Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

