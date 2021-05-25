Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

TELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $2,893,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157 in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.