Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 662,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $21,877,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 274,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 582,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,482. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 771.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

