Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.28

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Tenaris has decreased its dividend by 82.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:TS opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

