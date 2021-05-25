Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.28

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.
Tenaris has decreased its dividend by 82.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:TS opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
